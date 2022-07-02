Prince William, Harry’s former nanny offered ‘significant payout’ for false smears

FileFootage

Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny was reportedly offered a ‘significant payout' by BBC to reach a settlement for being smeared by former rogue reporter Martin Bashir.



Daily Mail reported that a high court listing about the case of Bashir’s attempts to secure his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

The case mentioned the BBC as the defendant and Alexandra Pettifer as the complainant.

The outlet reported that the case “is described as ‘Media and Communication – Part 8 Claim – Permission to read the statement in open court’.”

Meanwhile, the reports came just a few days after BBC issued an apology and a payout for defaming one of its own journalists who attempted to expose Bashir’s tactics.

Mark Killick – a former senior reporter, shared that the broadcaster had ‘launched a smear campaign’ against him after he raised concerns.

“It has agreed to pay ‘a significant sum in damages and costs’, thought to be in the region of £50,000,” the outlet reported.