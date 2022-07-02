Princess Charlene sends love to husband Prince Albert on 11th wedding anniversary

Princess Charlene has extended love to husband Prince Albert of Monaco as they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday.



The royal couple had tied the knot on July 1, 2011 and share two children together.

The mother of twins took to Instagram and shared a sweet and special message for husband to mark their big day.

Sharing a stunning loved-up photo, the Princess simply wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary” followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans also took an opportunity and extended love and sweet wishes to the couple.

They flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

The royal couple celebrated their wedding anniversary together for the first time in two years.

They missed their 10th anniversary last year, since Princess Charlene was forced to remain in South Africa after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May 2021.

In March this year, the palace announced ‘In accordance with her doctors and while her recovery is going well, their royal highnesses have agreed together that Princess Charlene can now continue her convalescence in the principality with her husband and their children.’