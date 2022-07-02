Meghan Markle says she’s ‘cleared’ in Palace bullying row as royals remain silent

Meghan Markle is said to be ‘pleased’ with the results of an investigation into claims of her allegedly bullying royal staff, even as the Buckingham Palace confirmed on June 29 that it will not be publicly releasing the results of the probe.
Talking to Us Weekly on behalf of Meghan and Prince Harry, a source claimed: “Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place.”
“She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims. She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito,” the insider added.
This comes just as the Royal Family decided to not make the contents of the bullying investigation public, reportedly leaving Harry and Meghan disheartened.
A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also told Us Weekly: The couple is disappointed that the results of the review of the investigation will not be shared.”
