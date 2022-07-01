Prince William, Kate Middleton don’t trust Meghan Markle, Harry after Oprah Winfrey interview?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have some trust issues when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, royal expert has disclosed after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were snubbed by the Cambridges during platinum jubilee.
Talking to ET! Royal expert Katie Nicholl said William and Kate have a ‘lack of trust’ with Meghan and Harry even after a year following their bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Commenting on the Meghan and Harry's invitation to Cambridges for attending Lilibet birthday, Nicholl said: “I think that does signal not just a busy timetable on the part of the Cambridges but perhaps also a bit of a lack of trust."
She further said, "I do know that William and Kate are worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media. So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted."
William and Kate did not attend the first birthday celebrations of Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet.
The royal expert said, "I do know that Charles absolutely wants to start healing that fractured relationship with...
