Meghan Markle ‘pleased’ with bullying probe results but also ‘disappointed’

Meghan Markle is reportedly glad that her name in the bullying drama has been cleared as the probe into the accusations has been cleared.



However, the Duchess of Sussex is ‘disappointed’ over Buckingham Palace’s decision to not release the conclusion.

According to US Weekly, a source spilt the beans to the outlet about the Suit alum’s reaction to her apparent victory in the investigations.

“Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims,” the insider claimed.

“She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito,” the source added.

“The couple is disappointed that the results of the review of the investigation will not be shared,” the publication quoted another source.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight on June 20 reported that a royal expert Katie Nicolle shared that the Queen “doesn’t want any more drama” adding, “She just doesn’t want any more dirty linens aired in public.”