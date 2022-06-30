Kim Kardashian leaves her sister Khloe in 'awe'

American media personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she is "constantly in awe" of her older sister Kim Kardashian.

Khloe has congratulated Pete Davidson's flame Kim on the launch of the latter's new skincare line - which was released this month.

The 38-year-old, who attended a dinner in celebration of the newly-launched Kim brand, shared photos from the event on her Instagram account Wednesday.

In one of the picture, Khloe and Kim are seen with former model Kimora Lee Simmons, 47, and her daughter Ming Lee Simmons, 22.



Alongside the photos, Khloé wrote in the caption: "SKKN! Kimberly I am constantly in awe of you! Congratulations on the launch of @skkn. You deserve the world."

On her 38th birthday this week, Khloe Kardashian thanked her plastic surgeon for her 'perfect nose', attracting massive comments from her fans.