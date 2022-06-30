Prince William and Kate Middleton spent £226,000 on Caribbean tour: reports

Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed to have spent huge amount of £226,000 on their controversial Caribbean tour.
The Duke and Duchess received heavy criticism for their eight-day visit to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas in March for displaying ‘heavy colonial undertones’.
The couple was also pictured travelling in an open-top Land Rover which was driven by Jamaican soldiers.
However, royal fans suggested that it "looked like a scene from The Crown".
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the royal family spent a total of £102.4 million across the last financial year which marks a rise of 17 per cent from the previous year.
Most of the expenditure amount was spent on the major ten-year programme of the ongoing renovation of Buckingham Palace.
It was reported that around £54.6 million - a 41 per cent increase in spending, was siphoned off by the renovations alone.
The Sovereign Grant Report also showed a spike in the travel costs of the royal family from £1.3m to £4.5m after the in-person royal visits resumed after the pandemic.
