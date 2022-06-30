Victoria Beckham recalls distressing moment of being weighed on Chris Evans live TV show

Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham has called out Chris Evans for weighing her on his live television show in the late 90s.

The former Spice Girl ended up on the scales during an episode of TFI Friday in 1999, just two months after she gave birth to her first child Brooklyn.

At the time, the Virgin Radio host told her: “A lot of girls want to know, because you look fantastic again, how did you get back to your shape after birth?”



After she replied that she hadn’t been to the gym at all, the host asked: “Is your weight back to normal?”

When Victoria said it was, he then asked: “Can I check, do you mind?”, before getting her to step on to some scales and remarking: “Eight stone’s not bad at all, is it?”

Recalling the moment in a forthcoming interview with Vogue Australia via The Australian, Victoria said: “I went on a TV show with Chris Evans many years ago and I’d just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after.

“It happened to my mum after her pregnancies. It doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

Victoria Beckham also went on to talk about the media’s obsession with her weight and the sort of headlines and stories she’s been subjected to during her career.