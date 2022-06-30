Meghan Markle praised for her latest move

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has sparked reactions on social media as she broke her silence and responded to the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade ruling.



Prince Harry's wife is being praised by her fans for speaking out about abortion rights to support women amid country-wide protests.

The Duchess, whose popularity is plummeting in her home country, shared her thoughts on the hot issue.

Meghan, in an interview, said of the landmark decision: "When you have anger, you have to channel that energy into something that makes a difference. That’s what activism is. It’s about how we show up."

The mum-of-two also appealed to men and women in the country to “band together and not wallow” despite the “sentiment of despair”.

Praising Meghan for speaking out, royal fan @M1Marden said: "I'm so proud of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. She's an example of being unafraid of using your voice and platform to advocate especially on issues important to women and children."