Dakota Johnson breaks silence on viral clip with Johnny Depp

Dakota Johnson broke her silence on being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Johnson went viral on social media during Depp vs Heard defamation trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with the actor at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.”

In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. The Pirates of the actor's finger injury became a focal point during the bombshell trial.

Depp, 59, testified that his ex-wife severed the tip of finger with a vodka bottle during an argument in 2015. As a result, social media users went crazy dissecting the clip Johnson noticing his injury.

One clip of the actress video has the title “The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp” has around 3.2 million views and counting.

“I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?’” Johnson told Vanity Fair while shaking her head. “I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so fucking weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”



Johnson did not comment further on the Depp-Heard trial, but she added: “The point of being alive is figuring it out. Hurting other people, harming other people is not okay."