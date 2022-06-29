Lauren Conrad shares experience with 'lifesaving reproductive care' amid Roe v Wade ruling

Lauren Conrad recently revealed that she had an abortion due to ectopic pregnancy six years ago on social media.



On Tuesday, The Hills actress shared about her “own heartbreaking experience” in the light of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Taking to Instagram story, the former reality star candidly opened up about her “own experience with lifesaving reproductive care”.

“The last few days have been hard. I’ve been searching for the right words, and reposting someone else’s didn’t feel quite right. I wanted to share my own experience with lifesaving reproductive care,” she wrote.

She explained that six years ago she wanted to start her family but she had an ectopic pregnancy. However, she added, “Due to prompt medical care, doctors saved my fallopian tubes, allowing me to have two healthy pregnancies.”



Conrad continued, “Yesterday I read about a woman with the same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture — and facing death — while waiting for treatment, because her doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license (for using a D&C as a tool to help establish the diagnosis of an ectopic pregnancy).”

She further asserted that many women have had their own experiences with abortion.

“I am grateful that they were able to safely receive the healthcare they needed and were free to make their own decisions,” mentioned Conrad.

Adding to this, the Life Happens actress advised people to “discuss abortion rights and listen to one another, despite disagreements”.

“I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens in her own body,” she concluded.



