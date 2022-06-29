Meghan Markle is ‘just getting started’ with showbiz career, claims pal

file footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘just getting started’ with her foray into showbiz alongside husband Prince Harry, according to a friend quoted by Heat magazine.



As per the close insider: “Meghan feels like they're only just getting started with their showbiz work.”

“She is already preparing for their next big TV show and wants to collaborate with Oprah's network to give people a look at the more glamorous aspects of their lives. She's even considering going down the reality TV route,” the source added.

However, the pal also claimed that Meghan’s sentiments are the reason why her and husband Prince Harry are ‘really at odds’, because Harry is said to be done with all his PR engagements and TV appearances.

In fact, the friend claimed that Prince Harry feels ‘embarrassed’ over his numerous TV interviews, and is planning to ‘dial back on some PR engagements and filming commitments.’

“It feels like it's all become too much for him, especially with the Netflix crew everywhere. He will be so relieved when it's over,” the source shared.