Avril Lavigne serves a killer look in bustier top

Avril Lavigne wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a racy ensemble during her latest outing with fiancé Mod Sun at Machine Gun Kelly's Madison Square Garden after-party in NYC on Tuesday.

The singer, 37 showed off her fabulous physique in pastel pink and black satin bustier top paired with leather trousers as she walked arm-in-arm with her musician love, 35.

Avril completed her gorgeous look with platform shoes.

The Love Sux singer’s tresses were styled in soft waves and she sported smoky eye make-up.

Mod, real name Derek Ryan Smith, donned a graphic print tee, yellow plaid shirt, and stonewash jeans, teamed with trainers.

Following the event, the star held hands with his supportive partner Megan as she walked close behind him before heading home after the bash.

Avril and Mod Sun announced their engagement in April - after one year of dating.

Mod confirmed the news on Instagram after his lady love was seen flashing a very large diamond ring on her wedding finger in Los Angeles.