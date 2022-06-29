Travis Barker rushed to hospital weeks after Kourtney Kardashian wedding

Travis Barker has met a major medical condition.

The Blink-182 drummer was ushered to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday by Kourtney Kardashian, less than a month after their wedding.

This comes after Barker earlier shared a tweet last week, which read "God save me" - a track from his close friend Machine Gun Kelly.

Meanwhile, Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, turned to her social media to ask her fans to pray for the musician.

"Please send your prayers" she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Travis married Kourtney in a destination wedding, sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana in Portofino, Italy.