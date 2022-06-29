Throwback video: Johnny Depp blushes as host calls him heart-throb

In an old ET interview that surfaced on his 59th birthday Johnny Depp came across as a humble young man who was not sure he was a heart-throb.

Depp made $50 a week when he arrived in Los Angeles in 1983. In a 1988 interview with ET, the actor also admitted that it was Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage who introduced him to his agent before he got a role in a film.

In the interview shared on Johnny Depp's 59th birthday, the Hollywood star blushed when the host said he is a hot-throb now. He didn't seem to agree with the host but admitted that it was nice as different to become an actor.

Johnny Depp said that he used to sell pens over the phone before becoming an actor.

Johnny Depp recently secured victory in a defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

He hopes to make comeback in the movies and has already released two song since the trial ended.











