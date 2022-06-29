Zara Tindall takes a leaf out of Kate Middleton’s book at Wimbledon

file footage





Zara Tindall stepped out in style to attend this year’s Wimbledon event, marking the first royal attendance at the popular tennis tournament frequented by senior royals in earlier years.

As pointed out by Yahoo, Zara not only took Kate’s place at day two of the event on Tuesday, she also stepped into Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle’s shoes – quite literally!

The Queen’s granddaughter, who attended the Wimbledon tournament with husband Mike Tindall, was seen putting style first in a white Ralph Lauren shirt dress fit for the summer event.

She paired the dress with a shoe that is known to be a favourite of Meghan’s and also a staple for the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate!

Zara was seen rocking a pair of summer wedge espadrilles from Castaner, a Spanish brand that is endorsed by both Kate and Meghan as mentioned earlier; both Duchess’ have been seen in their Castaner wedge espadrilles on more than one occasion.

For Kate, her latest outing in the stylish wedge espadrilles came just last week in Cambridgeshire where she unveiled her first official portrait with husband Prince William.

Meanwhile, Meghan was seen in the exact same pair as Zara during a walk at the Bondi Beach as part of her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry in 2018.