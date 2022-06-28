Tom Cruise enjoys the 'Eagles’ concert: ‘Loved every minute of it’

File Footage

Tom Cruise said he had a great time at the Eagles concert at the British Summer Time festival as he spends quality time with Glenn Hoddle and singer Kelly Jones.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor remained low key while he attended the gig in a casual dark coloured shirt looking dashing and exuding his “charm.”

In a media interaction with The Sun, the actor said that he “loved every minute of it, adding, "They put on an amazing show.”

“The guitar riffs are just excellent," he added

An onlooker told the outlet that the 59-year-old star “was so charming and made a point of talking to as many people as possible. “

“He was in a box with Glenn and Kelly for the Eagles and they all got on like a house on fire,” the fan added. “But once Tom was out and about, there was no stopping him.”

“He made a point of saying goodbye to all the traders and stall holders. There were two women running the coffee van in the VIP area who were giddy after he stopped for a chat,” the report further shared.

“Tom was a real gentleman and he was the talk of the night,” the fan noted.



