Gal Gadot sends love to Alia Bhatt after she announced her pregnancy

Hollywood icon Gal Gadot was quick to shower love on Alia Bhatt after she announced her pregnancy news on her social media.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.



On Monday, the Highway actress shared the news of her pregnancy through a sweet Instagram post and surprised everyone with the news of her first child.

She shared a picture of herself during her ultrasound in a hospital and wrote, “Our baby coming soon.” Ranbir could be seen with her with his back to the camera.

Reacting to Alia’s post, the Red Notice star joined several celebrities who dropped congratulatory messages for the couple. Sending her love for the family, Gadot dropped red heart emojis.

Alia and Gal will be collaborating for the first time in the Tom Harper film, Heart Of Stone. It will mark Alia’s official entry into Hollywood.

The film also stars Jamie Dornan and will be released on Netflix. Alia was in London for the shooting of the film and sharing updates on social media regularly.



