Priyanka Chopra takes fans inside her romantic holidays with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra left fans swooning over her adorable bond with hubby Nick Jonas as the Bollywood diva dropped postcard-worthy snaps of the couple’s romantic getaway.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Quantico star posted a series of loved-up photos with the 29-year-old singer.

In the first photo, PeeCee can be seen showering love over the Sucker singer as she planted a kiss on Jonas’ cheek.

The 39-year-old actor, who recently made waves in Hollywood with her performance in The Matrix Resurrection, was seen rejuvenating in the rest of the clicks.

The lovebirds’ vacation came after they spent a challenging year as their five-month-old daughter Malti went through some medical problems.

Chopra dedicated the Mother’s Day post to her daughter as she wrote, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith.”

“While ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” she added.