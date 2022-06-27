 
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor garner wishes as they announce pregnancy

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor receive heartfelt wishes from Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar on pregnancy news

By Web Desk
June 27, 2022
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor garner wishes as they announce pregnancy
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor  have created a buzz online as they announced their pregnancy three months after wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star unveiled the good news for her fans and friends in the industry.

Since then, the Bollywood’s most loved couple is garnering good wishes and love from their followers and fellow celebrities.

Hollywood icon Gal Gadot, the global sensation Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar and others showered love on the parents-to-be.

The Red Notice star dropped hearts under Bhatt’s announcement post on the photo sharing app.

Johar was over the moon on the delightful announcement as he wrote, “Heart is bursting.” He also shared a story on his social media handle.

So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can’t express my feelings.. so so so excited! Love you Both,” the director captioned the post.

The Matrix Resurrections actor also expressed her excitement on the news as she commented, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait.”

"Welcome to the club mommy and daddy," wrote Anushka Sharma in her story.

Malaika Arora sent her blessings to the couple, “God bless,” whereas as Pareeniti Chopra said, “Congratss lovers!!”

Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdaan also sent her love to the couple, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion.”

Ishaan Khattar, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha and others also congratulated Bhatt and Kapoor. 