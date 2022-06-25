Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez flaunt their friendship on TikTok

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez left fans in awe after they flaunted their special bond of friendship online.

The Carolina singer surprised fans after she left a sweet comment under Gomez’ latest video on TikTok.

The Only Murders in the Building star dropped a makeup tutorial on the social site using her Rare Beauty products in an effort to promote her business with her best friend’s song The Man playing in the background.

"It's giving CEO it's giving gorgeousness it's giving friends forever," Swift wrote in the comment section.

The duo shares a very close bond and has been friends for over a decade. In a 2019 interview with KIIS FM UK, Gomez explained how they met.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together. It was hysterical," the singer – actor told the outlet recalling the time she dated Nick Jonas while Swift was in a relationship with Joe Jonas.

She added, "It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked."

"It was the best thing we got out of those relationships," Gomez noted.



