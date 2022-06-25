Kate Middleton 'will continue to rise' say fans, Meghan Markle asked to beware

Kate Middleton is certainly ahead of Meghan Markle, note admirers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled their beautiful portrait in Cambridgeshire this week and fans cannot help but fawn over the couple.

The portrait artist, Jamie Coreth, says it is the "most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture".

He added: "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.

Sussex critics have also shared their two cents over the graceful photo.



"SussexSquad better get used to this. William and Catherine will continue to rise, and receive more honours, official portraits and jewellery from the Queen’s vault," wrote one on Twitter.

"They are growing and thriving in their roles and will make a fabulous Prince and Princess of Wales. They’re unstoppable."

One user commented on the post: "The whole Cambridge family is now taking top billing and centre stage, separating their family from all others in the Royal Family.

"When they are Prince and Princess of Wales it will be incredible!!!"

Another said: "Always looking up, always focusing on people, always doing the work".

"They are so loved and appreciated," added one more.