Britney Spears hints at reconciliation with mom Lynne Spears

US singer and dancer Britney Spears has responded to her mother Lynne Spears positively, who said she just wants her daughter to be “happy.”
The Toxic singer took to Instagram and shared a loved-up video with husband Sam Asghari in response to her mother’s comments.
“Hi … Am I happy enough mamma??? What’s the serious talk for??? Lighten up ladies … we’re on the same side … remember???,” Britney captioned the post.
Earlier, sharing a sweet photo with Madonna, the singer said, “Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older … am I becoming short like my mom???”
In the photo, Madonna and Britney can be seen sharing a kiss.
She said, “Kissing the one and only Madonna !!! I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles!!! So honored she came to my wedding … perspective … The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12!!!.
Earlier, Britney Spears mom claimed, “I just want her to be happy.”
This she said in a video circulating on social media where a photographer caught Lynne and asked how she was feeling after not getting invited to her estranged daughter’s wedding to Sam Asghari.
