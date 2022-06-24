Jennifer Lopez slays in gorgeous black dress as she visit Ben Affleck on movie set

Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws with her chic appearance on set of beau Ben Affleck’s upcoming movie based on Nike signing Michael Jordon.
The Marry Me actor soared the temperature in a gorgeous backless black dress to surprise her fiancé who is busy shooting for the sports drama.
JLo flaunted her figure in the flare dress with her beautiful hair tied in a high ponytail. She completed her look with sparkly diamond earrings.
Lopez opted for black high heels for the outing. The diva was accompanied with her long time manager Benny Medina.
The singer – actor often visits the Batman vs Superman actor on the sets of his film and was spotted locking lips with him earlier this week.
Previously in an interview with Good Morning America, Lopez talked about building a family with Affleck.
“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” JLo told the outlet.
She further shared that while she "love(s) the idea of the future and what we can create," she still really wants “to savor the moment” and is working on how to “stay real present.”
