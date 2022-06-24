Gerard Pique refuses to let Shakira take their kids to Miami

Gerard Pique has reportedly refused to let his former ladylove Shakira take their kids to Miami after the couple's split.

Televisión Española's journalist Laura Fa reported that the Waka Waka hitmaker wanted to spend a gleeful time with her kids - Milan and Shasha, who are on school vacation, by taking them to Florida for two months.

However, the Barcelona star has reportedly objected to his former partner's plans as he hasn't signed a document granting her permission to allow their kids to leave Spain.

The relationship between them is very tense, very distant, and the negotiations are going to be very hard," said the Catalan journalist.

Meanwhile, Shakira is expecting no support from the wives and girlfriends of Pique's teammates in the custody battle of the kids.

"Shakira didn't treat them well, she thought she was superior. They called her La Patrona," reporter Lorena Vázquez shared.