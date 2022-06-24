Here's what went wrong between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker reportedly felt in need of some space as the couple decided to break up after dating for almost two years.

According to E! News, the lovebirds' romance hit a rough patch after returning from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy.

A source spilt the beans to the outlet, "They had a really nice time in Italy together. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

"Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart," the source added.

The insider also told the outlet that despite their split, the supermodel and the NBA star are still on the good terms.

"They have been in touch since and do care about one another," added the source. "They both hope to make it work but, as of now, they are split."

Jenner and Booker majorly kept their romance out of the spotlight since they officially started going out in June 2020.