Kate Bush speaks on Running Up That Hill’s success via Stranger Things

Kate Bush speaks on Running Up That Hill’s success through Stranger Things

Kate Bush has recently spoken up on her song’s successful resurgence in Netflix hit series.



According to The Guardian, the singer-songwriter was interviewed with BBC Radio 4’s Woman Hour podcast after her 1985 song Running Up That Hill was featured in latest season of Stranger Things.

The Billboard reported that Kate has become the oldest female artist to hit number one on Official U.K. Singles Chart, whereas, in another report, the song has also reached number one on the US Billboard Top 10.

Speaking of its unexpected success, Kate said, “It’s so exciting, it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? The whole world’s gone mad.”

The crooner mentioned that she was a fan of Netflix series even before her song was included in “Max’s fight for survival scene”.

“It’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention, but I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. I thought what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way, as a kind of talisman for Max. It’s very touching actually,” explained the singer

The 63-year-old also shared that she is happy that her track was introduced to a “new generation of fans through this series”.

“What’s really wonderful I think is that it’s this whole new audience who in a lot of cases, they’ve never heard of me, and I love that. The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it, I think it’s very special,” she added.