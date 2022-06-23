Kendall Jenner turns heads as she steps out for first time since break-up

Kendall Jenner is keeping her head held high amidst the alleged split from beau Devin Booker after almost two years of dating.

The 26-year-old model looked as stylish as always during a casual outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Jenner had a straight face on while exiting a studio in Calabasas.

The Kardashians star wore a canary yellow crop top and paired it with a pair of dark jeans as she showed off her trim frame.

The kitten wedge shoes added helped her look effortlessly elegant.

Kendall Jenner turns heads as she steps out for first time since break-up

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight recently reported that the lovebirds’ romance has seemingly hit the rock bottom.

“Kendall feels like they're on different paths,” an insider told the outlet.

The publication also shared that Jenner and the NBA star “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

The reports came after the supermodel talked about embracing motherhood in one of the episodes of the Hulu show.

Jenner said that she feels “like the day is coming for me to have children.”