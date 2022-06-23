Will Shakira and Jerard Pique get back together?

Shakira and Jerard Pique earlier this month announced to end their relationship, without giving any reason.
The former couple has since been silent and avoided talking about the separation publicaly.
Their partnership reportedly came to an end when the 'Waka Waka' singer allegedly found out that the father of her children was cheating on her.
After making announcement of their separation, Shakira has moved on with life and is being currently seen with Nick Jonas on an entertainment show.
Jerard too is busying playing football. But eagle-eyed fans have noticed that they are still following each other on Instagram. While some see it as an effort on part of the former couple to avoid further attention, others think there might be some kind of compromise between Shakira and Jerard.
Majority of their fans is convinced they might be following each other on social media, it doesn't mean that they are getting back together.
