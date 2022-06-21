Amber Heard hits discount store after facing backlash for boarding private jet

File footage

Amber Heard, whose lawyers have said that she is not capable of paying damages to ex-husband Johnny Depp that he has been awarded in their defamation trial, has now been spotted at a discount store.

The Aquaman actress was accompanied by her sister Whitney Heard on the shopping trip at a TJ Maxx in New York city, TMZ reported.

The pictures showed that Heard, 36, was wearing a simple white oversized T-shirt and a pair of blue denim as she looks at the clothes in the store.

However, according to sources of the New York Post, Heard, who lost to Depp over the defamation trial, was supposedly ‘broke’.

Heard’s budget shopping came right after she faced backlash on flying on a private jet, despite claiming financial crisis.

Heard owes Depp a sum of $8.4 million in damages for defaming Depp. In addition, she also has to pay heavy legal fees linked with the trial case.

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said that Heard did not possess the means to cover the judgement passed down on her by the jury.