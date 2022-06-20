Amber Heard ready for another anti-Johnny Depp adventure?

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard is getting ready for another adventure, which experts think may backfire.

After losing bombshell defamation trial against her ex-husband, the Hollywood actress is thinking about her next move, which includes writing a book about her deal.

The Aquaman actress, 36, who has been proven defamer in the trial that aired all good and bad about the ex-couple, has also received massive criticism about her recent tell-all interview.

"Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all," a media outlet, citing source, reports.

Depp's ex-wife, according to the insider, is "broke" and not "in a position to turn down money." She has reportedly decided to embark on her new venture.

The actress has failed to satisfy some of her fans, friends and other social media users with her testimony in the trial and claims in recent interview.

Amber Heard's decision to write a book could be a 'blunder' and bring more damages to her, according some of her fans. The verdict in Virginia after weeks of testimony was devastating to the credibility and reputation of the actress as the jurors found that she was not believable in any respects.