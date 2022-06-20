Ayeza Khan shares picture with Salt Bae, fans love post’s witty caption

Superstar Ayeza Khan, who often shares her adorable pictures and videos with fans on the internet, surprised her followers with her new picture, shared today.

The latest snap features the Mehar Posh actress posing with famed Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, best known as Salt Bae.

In the shared photo, the Meray Paas Tum Ho diva looked gorgeous in a casual Orange t-shirt, paired with black pants.

Salt Bae, whose technique for preparing and seasoning meat took the internet by storm in 2017, looked dapper in his signature look including white t-shirt and black shades.

Sharing the picture, the Chupke Chupke actress wrote in the caption, “With Salt bhayi lol”

The post garnered thousands of likes in no time. Khan’s fans and fellow celebrities flooded the post’s comment section writing, “cute,” and “beautiful picture.”