Camille Vasquez is going to Europe to meet Johnny Depp?

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has invited his eye-catching lawyer Camille Vasquez for a visit to Europe with him this summer.



This was disclosed by Camille in an interview with Univision recently.

The 37-year-old attorney said, “I'm hopefully going to be in Europe this summer where he's going to be playing, and he asked me to go there if I wanted to."

Vasquez, who has won the hearts of Depp’s fans, has been promoted to partner at her law firm after she stole the limelight helping the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s win in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

There were also rumours Vasquez and Depp are dating, however, the attorney publicly dismissed the speculations.