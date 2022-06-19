 
Sunday June 19, 2022
Prince William celebrates Father's Day with his children

By Web Desk
June 19, 2022
Prince William on Sunday shared a picture with her three children to mark Father's Day.

Taking to the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, he wrote, "Wishing a happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today."

Thousands of people liked the picture while hundreds of people wished him on Father's Day in the comments section of his post which did not feature Kate Middleton.