Prince William celebrates Father's Day with his children

Prince William on Sunday shared a picture with her three children to mark Father's Day.
Taking to the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, he wrote, "Wishing a happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today."
Thousands of people liked the picture while hundreds of people wished him on Father's Day in the comments section of his post which did not feature Kate Middleton.
Jennifer Lopez and Emme performed a moving duet of Christina Perri's 'A Thousand Years'
Amber Heard says she stands by ‘every word’ of her testimony during the defamation trial against Johnny Depp.
Tom Cruise looked youthful as ever as he landed in South Korea to promote 'Top Gun: Maverick'
BTS member Jimin said he lost his passion since pandemic broke out
Angelina Jolie addressed how children have been affected the most amidst the Russia-Ukraine war in her note
Britney Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart says Jamie Spears 'impugned' his character 'long ago'