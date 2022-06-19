Meghan Markle tries to consoles Prince Harry after polo match

Meghan Markle consoled her husband Prince Harry when his polo team suffered a defeat.
Prince Harry's polo team failed to qualify for the semifinals on Friday as his wife Meghan Markle watched on.
The Duchess of Sussex was seen consoling Harry by placing a comforting hand on his leg.
Meghan cheered her husband on as his team Los Padres took on Folded Hills in a semi-final game at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.
She appeared animated as she intently watched the game with a drink of lemonade in hand.
She spotted shots with a matching top during the match that took place near their Los Angeles home.
The couple moved to Los Angeles after stepping down from their royal duties.
