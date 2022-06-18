Khloe Kardashian on re-watching Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal unfold: ‘Not easy’

File Footage

Khloé Kardashian revealed how she felt after re-watching her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal unfold on The Kardashians.



During the Hulu show’s Disney FYC Screening and Q&A, the 37-year-old reality star said that the whole process of watching the traumatic moment was like a “form of therapy” for her.

Khloé told the audience, "It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things."

"Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us," she added.

Khloé broke up with Thompson, who she was in an on and off relationship since 2016, after she discovered that he fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with her.

The pair shares a 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.