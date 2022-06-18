Amber Heard is a 'dangerous narcissist', wants to 'undermine' domestic violence victims

Amber Heard is a 'dangerous narcissist', wants to 'undermine' domestic violence victim

Amber Heard lies are being unveiled by experts.

The actress, who was interviewed by Savannah Guthrie on Today Show, is reportedly paid a whopping amount for the first tell-all after losing defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

Speaking of the bombshell sit-in, Daily Mail writes Jan Moir brands the Aquaman star a 'dangerous narcissist'.

"She makes a big deal about being ill-treated on social media, as if that counted for anything. And she continues with the lie at the heart of this case. ‘I spoke truth to power, and I paid the price,’ she tells interviewer Savannah Guthrie," writes Ms Moir.

"Many wish that Amber would just go away, but this is the woman that many followers, high-profile journalists and celebrity supporters insisted we must support, too — in order to preserve the integrity of the #MeToo movement and the sisterhood.



"Yet untrammelled by the formalities and legal restrictions of the court, this interview provides a real sense of Amber Heard, and it isn’t pretty or comfortable to watch.

"It also further undermines the suffering of domestic abuse victims, who might not now be believed because of Amber Heard. That is her real legacy. She should think about them, instead of feeling sorry for herself," noted Ms Moir.