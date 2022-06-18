 
close
Saturday June 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian spark concerns with their ‘shrinking curves’

Kardashian fans think that Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have ditched implants

By Web Desk
June 18, 2022
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian spark concerns with their ‘shrinking curves’
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian spark concerns with their ‘shrinking curves’

Kardashian fans have taken over social media to speculate about Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditching implants as the diva’s famous curves are seemingly disappearing.

The sister’s recent public appearances fuelled the discussion among netizens that the reality stars are reverting back to their ‘natural’ ways.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian spark concerns with their ‘shrinking curves’

Reacting to their recent outings, fans took to Twitter to express, “So now that the whole bbl world is shaped like 2016 Kim kardashian what are they gonna do now that she getting most of it removed."

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian spark concerns with their ‘shrinking curves’

Meanwhile, another post read, “And just like that… the BBL was gone."

“She looks so much better in my opinion! and her butt is still there just a normal size now which is very good for people who look up to her, to be honest,” a third fan noted.