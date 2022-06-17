Juror accuses Amber Heard of ‘flipping the switch’ on her emotions ‘mid sentence’

Amber Heard blasted for ‘flipping the switch’ on her emotions’ every other second.
This accusation has been shared by a juror according to Sky News.
On the condition of anonymity, they claimed, “It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions.”
Before concluding she also added, “She would answer one question, and she would be crying, and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”
Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to relocate next to Prince Harry and Meghan's UK home this summer
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp defamation case juror speaks out about accusations of bribery
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s move to Windsor this summer is expected to face some serious backlash
Juror slams Amber Heard for gifting her ‘agressor’ Johnny Depp a knife as a present
Selena Gomez dishes on social media shortcomings
Experts reveal the real reason Prince William thinks of Prince Harry as ‘irrelevant’