Juror accuses Amber Heard of ‘flipping the switch’ on her emotions ‘mid sentence’

Friday June 17, 2022
By Web Desk
June 17, 2022
Amber Heard blasted for ‘flipping the switch’ on her emotions’ every other second.

This accusation has been shared by a juror according to Sky News.

On the condition of anonymity, they claimed, “It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions.”

Before concluding she also added, “She would answer one question, and she would be crying, and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”