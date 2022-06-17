 
Camila Cabello’s latest snaps with ‘Lox Club’ CEO Austin Kevitch set tongues wagging

Camila Cabello seemingly moves on from Shawn Mendes as she is spotted with Austin Kevitch

By Web Desk
June 17, 2022

File Footage 

Camila Cabello seems to have moved on from her romance with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes as she is spotted with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch.

The Señorita hit-maker sparked dating rumours after she was captured with the dating app founder in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The singer seems to be enjoying the company of Kevitch as she is laughing while the duo enjoyed their stroll in the pictures shared by Page Six.

Cabello could be seen donning a ripped jeans paired with an off-the-shoulders white top and sneakers.

Whereas, Kevitch donned a black shirt with khaki pants while he had a gray sweater over his neck.

The 25-year-old singer’s alleged new love interest comes less than a year after she and the Treat You Better singer announced their split in 2021

Cabello and Mendes met in 2014 but were not romantically linked until they confirmed their relationship in 2019.