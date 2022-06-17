Machine Gun Kelly wants to play Ryan Gosling's Ken

Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday expressed his interest in playing the role of Ken in the Barbie movie metaverse.
Taking to Twitter, the Cleveland rapper said jokingly, "In the Barbie movie metaverse I can play the Ken that smokes weed.
Margot Robbie plays the role of Barbie while Ken is played by Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Barbie movie.
