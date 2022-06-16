BTS’ RM addresses dislike of the ‘whole idol system’ in K-Pop: ‘I physically can’t’

BTS’ RM sheds light on all the issues he’s had with the K-Pop industry as well as the “whole idol system.”

RM addressed the troubles he’s experienced during the group’s 2022 FESTA BANGTAN Dinner.

He was even quoted saying, “But the problem with K-Pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something.”



“After I get up in the morning and et makeup done, there’s no time left for growth. And it’s not just about music and work; I’ve changed as a human over the past ten years.”



“So I needed to think and have some alone time, and then those thoughts could mature into something uniquely mine. I could balance this with work before. But after ten years of living as BTS and working all our schedules, I can’t physically mature anymore.”

“There’s just no time for me to think I have to be aware of who I am what kind of group BTS is. I need to be aware of why I’m here, who the members are to me, the path we’re going to take as a group to go through interviews and write lyrics. But at some point, I haven’t been sure what group we are.”