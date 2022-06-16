 
By Web Desk
June 16, 2022
Prince Harry mocked for falling off a horse

A body language expert and his thousands of fans are mocking Prince Harry for falling off his horse during a polo match.

Interestingly, they were using a six year old Sky News  video which had received  thousands of  views.

"You know how sensitive horses are," said Jesus Enrique Rosas while commenting on the video which a user had shared with  an inappropriate caption .

Without realizing it was and old clip, a user said, "Horses are very clever and a great judgement of character! I do hope he doesn't suffer any repercussions!"

Most of Harry and Meghan's critics said that the Duke of Sussex couldn't have  ridden a horse  like Prince William did at Trooping  the Colour ceremony.