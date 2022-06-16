Prince Harry mocked for falling off a horse

A body language expert and his thousands of fans are mocking Prince Harry for falling off his horse during a polo match.

Interestingly, they were using a six year old Sky News video which had received thousands of views.

"You know how sensitive horses are," said Jesus Enrique Rosas while commenting on the video which a user had shared with an inappropriate caption .

Without realizing it was and old clip, a user said, "Horses are very clever and a great judgement of character! I do hope he doesn't suffer any repercussions!"



Most of Harry and Meghan's critics said that the Duke of Sussex couldn't have ridden a horse like Prince William did at Trooping the Colour ceremony.