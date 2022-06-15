Madonna, Selena Gomez fell numerous times at Britney Spears wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are enjoying the best married life.



The Toxic singer dropped a video montage of the event sharing a glimpse of the extravagant ceremony with her 41.4 million followers.

And now, Britney has revealed some moments from her 'special day' as she, Madonna, and Selena Gomez fell over multiple times during her wedding reception to Sam last week, claiming decorative rose petals were to blame.

The singer, 40, hilariously admitted to toppling onto the floor once, while the Hung Up songstress, 63, slipped three times and the Same Old Love hitmaker, twice.

In the same now-deleted Instagram post, Britney claimed she 'never invited' her older brother Bryan, 45, to her wedding, despite his girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin previously citing a scheduling conflict as the reason for his absence.



Insisting she didn't consume 'a sip of alcohol' because she'd been 'drug tested at least 3 times a week' for the past 13 years, Britney said she was never allowed to drink during her conservatorship.



She penned on the social media platform on Tuesday: 'My friend watched the video of the [reception] party and to be exact …

'Madonna fell 3 times … Selena Gomez fell 2 times and I fell once all because of the rose petals ... I'm surprised I didn't fall every 5 minutes … and no, I didn't drink of sip of alcohol !!!'

The Gimme More musician and 28-year-old Sam, who began dating in 2015, tied the knot last Thursday at her Thousand Oaks home.