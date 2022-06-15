Queen Elizabeth branded ‘unnecessarily mean’ after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ban

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s photo ban by the Queen was “overly and unnecessarily mean.”
This claim has been made by royal biographer Christopher Andersen, in an interview with The Daily Beast.
He was quoted saying, “Archie had his photo taken with the Queen and Prince Philip when he was two days old. To deny this to Lili on her first birthday just seems unnecessarily mean-spirited.”
“The Queen could have overruled her handlers on this one issue, and of course she could have allowed the Sussexes to appear on the balcony with the rest of the family at some point during the Jubilee.”
Before concluding the commentator added, “This was a historic event and to exclude Harry and Meghan from the visual record just seems wrong.”
Halsey speaks on who she wants to see playing the singer onscreen in a chat show
On June 13, 2013, BTS debuts as a seven-member boy band.
Reports suggested that Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was Covid-19 hotspot after around 50 guests were tested...
Princess Eugenie is set to move from Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage back to Kensington
Amber Heard says her evidence was blocked in court
Jared Leto speaks about his relationship with Elizabeth Holmes with Amanda Seyfried