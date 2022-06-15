Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick having affair?

Ever since Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian split, rumours have flooded the internet that Khloe Kardashian is secretly dating him.



Speculation is rife about the two TV personalities affair in 2022. Just to be clear, Scott and Khloe have never been spotted dating or enjoying romantic outing together. They just have a really close sibling-like bond.

However, the two are no stranger to a bit of flirting from time to time, especially in the family’s new series which has set tongues wagging and got people speculating they are more than just friends.

Kourtney's ex, in the first episode of The Kardashians, talks about feeling “lonely” since they stopped filming KUWTK and Khloe visits his home. “Scott and I are incredible close but I guess I just don’t know which Scott I’m gonna receive today. I think I’m just prepared for anything,” she says while walking up to his front door.

The 37-year-old greets him with the name “Lord” to which he responds with his nickname for her, “Khloverton” and they embrace.