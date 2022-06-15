Julia Roberts seeks fashion inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Jennifer Aniston and thousands of other people reacted when Julia Roberts used Queen Elizabeth's picture to announce the finale of 'Gaslit'.

Taking to Instagram the actress posted the British monarch's photo with caption, "Freshen your lipstick and pour yourself a drink. Gaslit finale tonight."

Hundred of people including Jennifer Aniston reacted to Julia Roberts's Instagram announcement featuring the Queen.

"Gaslit", a political thriller starring Sean Penn and Julia, is a modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal centring on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time.







