Victoria Beckham’s adorable hubby-daughter photo melts hearts: See here

Victoria Beckham’s adorable hubby-daughter photo will surely melt hearts: See here

Victoria Beckham has recently shared a glimpse of hubby David Beckham and her youngest daughter Harper’s “special moment” on social media.



On Monday, the former Spice Girls singer turned to Instagram and posted an adorable photo of both husband and the 10-year-old.

In a photo, David looked dapper in an all-black suit which he paired it with white shirt and black tie. On the other hand, Harper looked stunning in her pretty, flowy, strapless pink and purple ballgown while she completed her look with Nike trainers.

Victoria could not stop gushing over both father and daughter duo who seemingly appeared to be in a happy mood.

Sharing the sweet photo, the fashion designer captioned it, “This picture melts my heart. Special time with the best daddy in the world x Mummy loves you both so much. You are my everything @davidbeckham kisses.”

In no time, fans dropped in with their endearing comments.



One wrote, “Their smiles say it all.”

Another said, “She is such a mini David.”

For the unversed, the former footballer and daughter went for a theater event in Venice.