Tiger Shroff has the CUTEST birthday wish for Disha Patani

Disha Patani received a lovely birthday wish from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff that he posted on social media.



The Baaghi 2 actress turns a year older, Tiger has taken to his Instagram handle to wish the actress in the most adorable way and it’s too cute to handle.

In the video the Heropanti actor has shared, we can see the actor running towards the mat and jumping high up in the air while also taking a full turn in the air and landing smoothly.

Whereas, Disha too jumps in the air and turns to make a smooth landing. Both these stars can be seen dressed in their gym wear.

The Malang actress is wearing black loose shorts with a white tee, while Tiger is wearing grey tracks and is flaunting his ribs.

Sharing this video, Tiger wrote, “Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eatt yummyyy food today and kill itt.”

Check out Tiger Shroff’s birthday post for Disha Patani:

Meanwhile, Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff also wished Disha on her special day.

Have a look:

On the professional front, Tiger was recently seen in Ahmed Khan's directorial Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On the work front, recently, Disha joined the cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's movie Project K. The film is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Apart from this, she is currently awaiting the release of Ek Villain Returns, which happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release.

She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, which will hit the cinemas on 11 November 2022.



