Camille Vasquez to represent Johnny Depp again in new lawsuit?

Johnny Depp’s eye-catching lawyer Camille Vasquez will reportedly represent the actor yet again in location manager Gregg Brooks lawsuit against him.



Camille played a key role in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s win in his libel case against former wife Amber Heard.

Gregg is suing Depp over an alleged incident which took place in April 2017 when they were working together on the film set of the crime drama City of Lies.

He filed the lawsuit in 2018, alleging that Depp had punched him twice in the rib cage.

Brooks is seeking unspecified damages through the lawsuit against the actor.

Depp will be back in the court in July and law firm Brown Rudnick is representing him in the case.

Camille has been promoted to partner at Brown Rudnick last week after her victorious performance in the actor’s court battle against Amber Heard.